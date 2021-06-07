Smashbox

Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Ditch your sharpener! This kohl waterproof eye liner pencil maintains its perfect tip by automatically self-sharpening every time you twist open the cap. The long-wear, hyper-pigmented pencil performs like a liquid liner by gliding on a precise line that makes your eyes pop–even on the waterline and inner rim! WHAT IT DOES: Built-in self-sharpener ensures a precise tip with every twist of the cap Hyper-pigmented kohl for color-rich results Long-wearing, waterproof and non-flaking formula Can be used on waterline and inner rim Cruelty free HOW TO USE: To sharpen, simply twist the cap closed; if you hear a click, stop twisting Line the inner rim of the eye for major definition; let set to maximize wear time Studio Tip: This time-saving liner can also be used as a playful shadow. Just build up product on lid and blend out with a powder shadow. Use with 24 Hour Shadow Primer, Super Fan Mascara, Photo Finish Lash Primer Formulated without Parabens, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Pthalates, Oil, Fragrance, Talc & Alcohol. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 935303