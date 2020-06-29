Our Place

Always Pan

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Our Place

Our award-winning cookware system. Non-toxic, non-stick, beautiful and designed to replace a 16-piece-set. 4-piece set includes: • 10” diameter, 2.7” depth, 2.6qt capacity body with ceramic non-stick coating • Modular lid • Nesting spatula, finished with natural mineral oil • Nesting stainless steel steamer basket Due to overwhelming demand Sage Always Pan ships early August, all colors will ship late July.