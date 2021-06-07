Smashbox

Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A liquid matte lipstick infused with Primer Oil Complex, a blend of Jojoba, Apricot and Sunflower Oils to keep lips comfortable. The non-drying, weightless formula is waterproof and stays plush for 8 hours. Precision tip applicator lines and fills lips in one swipe. WHAT IT DOES: Infused with Primer Oil Complex for added comfort (a blend of jojoba, apricot and sunflower oils) Waterproof, long wearing formula that lasts up to 8 hours Delivers bold, lightweight color with a velvety matte finish Non-drying; won't feather, bleed or cake Precision tip applicator lines and fills Comes in a range of highly saturated matte shades Cruelty free HOW TO USE Define lip with easy-to-use precision tip; use flat side to fill in with color; allow to dry Layer with a lighter hue in center to make lips look fuller When you're ready to remove, wipe off with oil-based remover Studio Tip: Layer with a lighter hue in center to make lips appear fuller Use with Gloss Angeles Extra Shine, Studio Skin Flawless 24 Hour Concealer, Always Sharp Lip Liner Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 2898933