United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kinlò
Always Golden Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 40
$19.99
At Kinlò
Lightweight daily face moisturizer with SPF 40 goes on sheer. The formula features melanated skin-specific ingredients to hydrate your skin and help protect it from harmful blue light and sun rays. + 2-in-1 daily face moisturizer and sunscreen + SPF 40, suitable for all skin types + Universal tint goes on sheer + Blue light protection technology + Mineral-based, made with Zinc Oxide