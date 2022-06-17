United States
Good American
Always Fits Twisted Top
$59.00
At Good American
Add the sexy and chic Always Fits Twist Top to your swimwear collection. A twisted detail that turns up the heat on this simple silhouette. It is cut from an innovative fabric that stretches up or down a size while keeping it's shape, and supports a flattering fit. Sexy and supportive Deep scoop neckline Front twist detail Adjustable straps Clasp in the back Moves and grows with you with each wear Bright red color