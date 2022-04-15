Good American

Always Fits Tiny Ties Bottom

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

We made your favorite tiny bikini bottom even better with smaller ties. Made especially for when you’re working on that summer tan. The Always Fits Tiny Ties Bottom is cut from an innovative fabric that stretches up or down a size while keeping it's shape, and supports a flattering fit. Minimal coverage Delicate ties for minimal lines Crinkle material adapts to your body changes and moves and grows with you Ultimate comfort fabric with nostalgic 90s texture Green color