Good American
Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky
$49.00
At Good American
A staple to every swim collection, Always Fits Good Waist Cheeky is perfect for all your beach, pool, and vacation needs. Featuring a high-waisted fit that will be hugging your curves in all the right places. It is cut from an innovative fabric that stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape, and supports a flattering fit. Cheeky coverage Super stretch fabric material that moves and grows with you Ultimate comfort fabric Orange color