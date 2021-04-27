Hashtag Home

Alviso 6 Drawer Double Dresser

$749.00 $439.99

Tuck away essential articles of clothing in style with this double dresser, a sleek, minimalist piece that’s sure to grab glances in the bedroom. Standing on top of slim legs, it features a streamlined engineered wood body and drawers accented by a color-blocked design. Each of the six full-extension drawers slides out on roller glides to reveal plenty of space to tuck away clothes, linens, and more. It measures 32'' H x 59'' W overall.