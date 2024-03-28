West Elm

Alura Homescent Collection – Cedar Woods

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm Australia

KEY DETAILS Diffuser: Glass vessel and reeds. Candles are housed in glass, ceramic and tin vessels. Soy paraffin wax. Cotton wicks. Boxed Candle has a burn time of 45 hours. Filled Candle has a burn time of 80 hours. Tin Candle has a burn time of 20 hours. Scent Notes: Mint, spearmint, anise, lemon, wood, cedar, floral, amber, wood, palo santo and incense. Sold individually. Made in Vietnam.