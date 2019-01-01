Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Skagen
Aluminum Yellow Silicone Strap Watch 41mm
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Featured in 1 story
Our A To Z Guide To 2018's Best Holiday Gifts
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
G-Shock
G-shock Watch
$99.00
from
Casio
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Sydney Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
$178.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Estella Bartlett
Silicone Yellow Watch
£29.00
from
Estella Bartlett
BUY
DETAILS
K. Brunini Jewels
1.31ct Round Twig Solitaire Rin
$9200.00
from
Oster
BUY
More from Skagen
DETAILS
Skagen
Neon Pink Silicone 41mm Watch
£89.00
from
Skagen
BUY
DETAILS
Skagen
Signatur Slim Red Leather Watch
$165.00
from
Skagen
BUY
DETAILS
Skagen
Aaren Kulør Orange Silicone Watch
$95.00
from
Skagen
BUY
DETAILS
Skagen
Katryn Recessed Zip Satchel
$375.00
$188.00
from
Skagen
BUY
More from Watches
DETAILS
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted