Padwa Lifestyle

Aluminum Removable Laptop Holder

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

【Wide compatibility】The Aluminum Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptop models and sizes from 10-17.3 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS,HP,ASUS,Lenovo,Acer, Chromebook and more other notebooks. 【Ergonomic Riser】The MacBook Stand functions as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6 "to a perfect eye level, designed in best view angle and structure to reduce the pain on your shoulder, hand, wrist, neck and waist and prevent eye strain. 【Solid & Protective】This laptop stand is made of premium 5mm aluminum alloy, supports up to 8.8 pounds (4kg) of weight on the top, The large rubber pads on the top keep your laptop stable in place,four rubber on the bottom - all for anti-sliding,and maximally protect your device from scratches and slips,No part of your notebook actually touches the aluminum surface. 【Easy Installation & Removable 】This notebook stand can be conveniently disassembled into 3 parts for storage. It can be easily installed in just 3 steps, and it can be used anywhere in the home and office. 【Laptop cooling stand】 Premium aluminum alloy material serves as thermal pads to cool the laptop. The forward tilt angle and open design provide good ventilation and airflow to prevent overheating your notebook.while at the same time keep your laptop cool with 360 degrees of ventilation. 【Wide compatibility】The Aluminum Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptop models and sizes from 10-17.3 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS,HP,ASUS,Lenovo,Acer, Chromebook and more other notebooks. 【Ergonomic Riser】The MacBook Stand functions as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6 "to a perfect eye level, designed in best view angle and structure to reduce the pain on your shoulder, hand, wrist, neck and waist and prevent eye strain. 【Solid & Protective】This laptop stand is made of premium 5mm aluminum alloy, supports up to 8.8 pounds (4kg) of weight on the top, The large rubber pads on the top keep your laptop stable in place,four rubber on the bottom - all for anti-sliding,and maximally protect your device from scratches and slips,No part of your notebook actually touches the aluminum surface. 【Easy Installation & Removable 】This notebook stand can be conveniently disassembled into 3 parts for storage. It can be easily installed in just 3 steps, and it can be used anywhere in the home and office. 【Laptop cooling stand】 Premium aluminum alloy material serves as thermal pads to cool the laptop. The forward tilt angle and open design provide good ventilation and airflow to prevent overheating your notebook.while at the same time keep your laptop cool with 360 degrees of ventilation.