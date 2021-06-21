Hanke

Aluminum Frame Suitcase

2021 New Patent Design Carry On Suitcase with 3rd Generation Aluminum Frame, Combined with German Bayer PC material which is called “Soft Steel”, good looking, durable and light weight. 180° Front Open Design with Functional Pockets, Save Time Quick Access. It has well organized interior pockets, include ONE padded laptop pocket fits 15.6'' laptop, ONE iPad pocket, TWO zipper pockets. The main compartment of the luggage is roomy with adjustable cross-straps to fasten the clothes etc. Double Strength Aluminum Alloy Telescopic Handle with pipe thickness of 1cm, that is double thickness of normall handle. After 1200 shock test with load, the handle is still smooth, no deformation, no jamming. TPE Rubberized Mute Spinner Wheels, Less Noise More Elegant. The wheels skin is made of silent material TPE, which effectively reduce the friction with the groud and dramatically reduce the noise from the wheels. Carrying weight walking 36KM at 4KM/Hour, the wheel skin loss is no more than 2mm, that is 3 times of industry standard. YKK Zipper, TSA Lock, With Luggage Cover, 3 Years Free Repair Warranty. The top quality YKK zipper, using 5 streads to protect zipper teeth, smooth and durable; standard TSA customs lock, easy pass customs security check and protect privacy; This carry on luggage is equipped with customized clear PVC cover for water resistant and protection from accidental scratches. Provide more protection for the suitcase and extend service life.