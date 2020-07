.ORG

Aluminum Expandable Over-the-sink Dish Rack

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The ORG Aluminum Over-the-Sink Dish Rack is a sleek, modern design that conveniently fits over a sink to hold washed items for drying. Made from rust-proof aluminum, it’s adjustable to custom fit your most sink and holds up to 9 plates.