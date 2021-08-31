Mecca Athletica

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Boosted with natural plant oils, this vegan aluminium-free deodorant delivers odour protection while targeting the bacteria that causes it in the first place. It contains tapioca starch and kaolin clay to absorb moisture, and a unique blend of essential oils chosen for their antimicrobial benefits. Optimised for on-the-go use, this deodorant glides on easily without leaving you feeling sticky. Key ingredients: Tapioca starch: helps deodorants to absorb sweat while respecting the natural perspiration of the body. Kaolin clay: absorbs excess oil without stripping your skin and causing dryness. Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) leaf oil: has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help to control bacteria, resolving unpleasant odor Rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed oil: offers moisturizing, occlusive, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits for skin. Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil: both a moisturiser and emollient, jojoba oil is best known for its ability to enhance the skin’s barrier-repair properties. Made without: Animal products, paraben, sulfate, (SLS/SLES) cruelty free, PEG, mineral oil, petrolatum, synthetic colours, phthalates, BHA, BHT, triclosan, silicone D4, D5, D6, gluten, talc, alcohol and synthetic fragrance. Made in Australia. Pair it with: Mecca Cosmetica Mecca Athletica Skin Perfecting Body Wash Mecca Cosmetica Mecca Athletica Ultra-Firming Body Lotion To ensure your beauty empties don’t end up in landfill, MECCA has partnered with TerraCycle, the global leaders in recycling the unrecyclable. Rather than throwing away your already-loved Mecca Cosmetica bottles, pots and tubes, TerraCycle’s recycling program lets us send back your beauty waste, ready to be sorted, processed, and transformed into something new (and just as beautiful). Next time you have squeezed as much as you can out of your favourite Mecca Cosmetica product, give your local MECCA store a visit and pop your clean empties into a labelled bin, or pass them on to a team member at the registers—they’ll take care of the rest. For a full list of what can and can’t be recycled read here.