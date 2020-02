Dame Products

Alu 4oz Bottle , Aloe Lube

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dame Products

Alu is an organic, aloe-based lube thats free of glycerin, parabens, hormones, sugars, and worries. Its formulated to match the vaginas pH, and isnt over-concentrated, for a gentle glide that helps, not harms. Use it care-free with condoms and toys, and during fertility fun.