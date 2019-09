Bose

Alto Audio Sunglasses With Bluetooth Connectivity

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Meet Bose Frames, the first audio sunglasses from Bose. Miniaturized Bose electronics produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. It’s a revolutionary personal audio experience hidden inside two classic designs, each enriched with premium accents and materials. Play music. Take calls. And block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays.