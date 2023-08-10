Skinbetter Science

Alto Advanced Defense And Repair Serum

SkinBetter Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum is the new gold standard in comprehensive (environmental and intrinsic) antioxidant defense. It helps improve the appearance of skin dullness, redness and overall tone and texture, for brighter, more radiant-looking skin. Super-potent antioxidant serum that helps shield the skin against the effects of internal and external free radicals. Vitamins C and E, plus 17 additional free-radical fighters combined with a new, patented antioxidant brings a new level of comprehensive defense. SkinBetter Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum was evaluated in a clinical trial conducted by board-certified physicians in 39 patients of varying skin tones, following twice-daily use over 12 weeks. This product is considered pregnancy-safe, but reactions may vary. Consult your obstetrician before using any skincare product.