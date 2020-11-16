Natural Wood Company

Alternative Oak Christmas Tree

£95.00

Our beautiful contemporary English Oak Christmas trees. A stunning Planet friendly luxury alternative to a real tree. As featured in: Good Housekeeping Magazine 2019 Country Life Magazine 2018 The Great Christmas Bake off 2018 The weighty solid Oak base, all the branches and the delicate finial on the top, are all individually handmade in our Kent workshop out of sustainably forested (FSC) kiln dried Oak, sanded smooth, then sealed in a maintennce free clear hard wearing waxoil, which enhances the Oak's beautiful warm colours and leaves the Oak with a beautifully tactile finish. Our trees are truly a "tree for Life".... that can be passed down through the generations. made from: As you can see from the pictures, each branch can be moved independently around the trees central trunk, so can be arranged however you desire….as a spiral, a flat tree or just randomly to suit......it's your tree, so it's up to you ! All our trees are self-assembly, but don’t let that put you off, putting the tree together is literally "childs Play" with or without the supplied easy to follow diagram and instructions. All the components of the tree will arrive neatly packed in a custom made jute drawstring bag, inside a sturdy box, which could be used year after year as a protective way to store the tree when not in use, alternatively, if you prefer to store the tree away ready assembled, just fold all the branches flat and store it away for next time. dimensions: Sizes available: 1ft ...... 400mm (16 inches) which is 225mm (9 inches) wide at its lowest branch 2 ft ..... 650mm (26 inches) tall - which is 370mm (15 inches) wide at its lowest branch 3ft........900mm (36 inches) tall - which is 550mm (22 inches) wide at its lowest branch 4ft ....... 1270mm (50 inches) tall - which is 710mm (28 inches) wide at it lowest branch 5ft........1500mm (59 inches) tall - which is 930mm (37 inches) wide at its lowest branch. 6ft........1850mm (73 inches) tall - which is 1090 mm (43 inches) wide at its lowest branch. (6Ft TREE, AVAILABLE BY SPECIAL ORDER ONLY, PLEASE MESSAGE ME FOR DETAILS) product code: 758521