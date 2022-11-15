antdesign

A set of 10 'Open When' envelopes for Christmas. A fun alternative to the traditional Advent Calendar. These envelopes are supplied empty for you to fill with lovely treats. This can be chocolates, sweets, money, jewellery, puzzles, recipes, photographs, jokes, hot chocolate pouches, key rings, tokens etc Each envelope is printed with an 'open when' quote to give the recipient during the countdown to Christmas and afterwards too. Please choose the first 10 envelopes from our statements as listed below, using the number relating to the statement when you order. You can also add more envelopes either from our list, or with your own quote. 1. Open when you fancy a pre-Christmas gift 2. Open when you're putting the Christmas tree up 3. Open when the holidays are over 4. Open when you're so excited about Christmas 5. Open when you are back to work after Christmas 6. Open when you are fed up of Christmas 7. Open when it's Christmas day 8. Open when you wake up on Christmas morning 9. Open when it's boxing day 10. Open when it's Christmas eve 11. Open when you fancy a Christmas treat 12. Open when you are bored of Christmas 13. Open when you are feeling festive 14. Open when you go to midnight mass 15. Open when you fancy a cosy night in 16. Open when you need a Christmas recipe 17. Open when you miss your family 18. Open when you need to relax 19. Open when your family are annoying you 20. Open when you go to bed on Christmas eve 21. Open when you are feeling stress 22. Open when you need the words to your favourite Christmas carol 23. Open when you've eaten too much 24. Open when you're leaving for church 25. Open when you wish it was Christmas again 26. Open when you are feeling lonely 27. Open when you're about to watch a Christmas movie 28. Open when you're feeling anxious 29. Open when you need a Christmas cocktail recipe 30. Open when you wish you had another present 31. Open when you are taking down the Christmas tree 32. Open just because The envelopes come is choice of C5 in size (23x16cm) or C4 (23x33cm) The come in a mixture of red, green, white, kraft, gold and silver envelopes