Manning Cartell

Alter Egos Trench Coat

$899.00

At Manning Cartell

Versatile and timeless the Alter Egos Trench Coat is ethically crafted in Australia from Vegan Leather in a rich chocolate hue, it is designed to fit slightly oversized for a relaxed vibe. The trench is fully lined, featuring an exaggerated wide lapel, side pockets and topstitch panel line detailing. The Double breasted trench features brown buttons for closure and a self belt for ease of wear. Pair yours back with The Who's That Girl Boot for an elevated cool girl look. Style Number: 20598.BRND