Alta Non-skid Bookends (set Of 2)

This set of bookends adds whimsical charm to your bookshelf and helps keep your books in a row. They're made from hand-casted metal and feature a block base with a man and woman sitting on top. The bottoms are lined with felt to prevent your shelves from getting scratched. Each piece measures 8.5" tall, so they're sure to make a statement next to your collection of favorite reads. Just wipe them clean with a dry cloth and enjoy their design for years to come.