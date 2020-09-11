Monica Vinader

Alta Capture Charm Necklace

£525.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monica Vinader

About the product Our statement links. Completely customisable, playfully versatile and ready to capture your personal story. Hand set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver, our Alta Capture Charm necklace measures 7.5mm in width and 469mm in length and features 36 clasping links, and an adjustable clasp to give you endless styling options. From personalising with over 200 pendant charms to getting playful with length. It's time to discover the pieces that will effortlessly evolve as your style does. Create your own Alta Capture with our NEW Jewellery Builder. Product Code: GP-NK-CBHO-NON