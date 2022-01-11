Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Veronica Beard
Alston Sweater
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
70% alpaca, 20% nylon, 10% wool Made in China Dry clean only Banded mock neck and extended cuffs
Need a few alternatives?
There Was One
Fine-knit Roll-neck Jumper
BUY
$165.00
Farfetch
Helmut Lang
Asymmetric Layered Ribbed Cotton-jersey Turtleneck Top
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
Helmut Lang
Asymmetric Layered Ribbed Cotton-jersey Turtleneck Top
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
YMC
Daisy Handknitted Lambswool Roll Neck Jumper Ecru/red
BUY
£125.00
£250.00
YMC
More from Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard
Lebone Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$428.00
Neiman Marcus
Veronica Beard
Cutaway Jacket
BUY
$658.00
Neiman Marcus
Veronica Beard
India Patchwork Dickey Wool Coat
BUY
$750.00
Nordstrom
Veronica Beard
Oria Dickey Checked Woven Blazer
BUY
$260.00
$650.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Sweaters
Skims
Teddy Fleece Sweatshirt
BUY
$78.00
Net-A-Porter
There Was One
Fine-knit Roll-neck Jumper
BUY
$165.00
Farfetch
Helmut Lang
Asymmetric Layered Ribbed Cotton-jersey Turtleneck Top
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
Athleta
Wool Cashmere Aspen Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$179.00
Athleta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted