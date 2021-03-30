Ikea

Alseda Stool, Banana Fibre

Hand-woven by experienced craftspeople, which makes each ALSEDA stool unique. Article Number200.339.19 Material What is banana fibre? A banana plant can be up to nine metres tall, and the plant dies once it produces fruit. The trunk is chopped down and the outer parts are cut into smaller pieces, which are dried in the sun. The dry pieces are then made into narrow strips that are braided or woven into furniture. There are many different types of banana plant, which is why the fibres can shift in colour. We like to blend them - it gives our products more life.