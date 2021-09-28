J.Crew

Alps Puffer Jacket With Primaloft®

Product Details As seen in our fall campaign... Introducing our most sustainable puffer collection ever. This ultra-flattering puffer features a standing shawl collar (better to block out blustery winds), a secret interior pocket and an adjustable drawcord at the waist. But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft, a down-alternative that keeps you warm, and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. Recycled nylon. PrimaLoft filling. Standing collar. Snap closure. Welt pockets, interior pocket. Interior locker loop. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BA595.