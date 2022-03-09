Alpha-H

Alpha-h Vitamin E Serum With 1% Ceramide Complex

$79.95 $71.96

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

The Alpha-H Vitamin E Serum is now formulated with 1% Ceramide Complex, an ingredient that helps restore sensitive and sensitised skin to a more natural, healthy state. A hydrating and nourishing serum that’s rich in Vitamin E, its calming qualities aid with reducing dry and flaky skin. Vitamin E also works to protect against free radical damage, reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier. Vitamin E also assists in softening the appearance of post-blemish markings on the skin and can be used before any invasive procedures to assist the healing process. Suitable for all skin types, although dry, aging skin will likely see the most improvement. The skin’s radiance will be restored, for a brighter, clearer, healthier-looking complexion. What are the key features and benefits of the Alpha-H Vitamin E Serum? Soothes and fortifies the skin Protects against environmental aggressors Supports skin’s healing process Suitable for sensitive skin types Boosts hydration and moisture levels Enhances skin’s natural barrier Improves rough, dry and irritated skin Softens skin High levels of antioxidants to protect against free radicals Can be used after other serums to enhance benefits Lightweight and easily absorbed Made in Australia Vegan and cruelty-free What are the key ingredients of the Alpha-H Vitamin E Serum? VITAL ET™ With potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Vital ET™ is a unique bio-functional complex derived from Vitamin E. It is accepted and delivered into the skin rapidly, assisting with reducing the appearance of redness in the skin. MACADAMIA SEED OIL Rich in essential fatty acids, this nourishing oil mimics skin’s natural sebum. It works as an anti-inflammatory, helping to restore skin’s barrier function and protect against free radicals. 1% CERAMIDE COMPLEX As soothing as it is fortifying, this new addition to the formulation mimics lipids naturally found in the skin, helping restore the skin’s barrier to a natural, healthy state. EVENING PRIMROSE OIL A rich source of omega-6 essential fatty acids, evening primrose oil works to restore skin’s barrier function and prevent moisture loss.