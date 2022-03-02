Alpha-H

The Alpha-H Vitamin A 0.5% Serum is an antioxidant serum that renews skin, exfoliates and hydrates. Ideal for those who have not pre-conditioned their skin with AHAs or other retinol, this serum helps improve the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. With an array of anti-aging benefits as well as being suitable for acne-prone skin concerns, retinol is an essential ingredient for every skincare routine. Retinol works by supporting the natural renewal process of the skin, encouraging a smoother complexion, and evening out the appearance of skin tone and texture. Allow three months for visible results. Application of an SPF is crucial on a daily basis when using high potency vitamin and AHA products. Vitamin A is not recommended for use while pregnant or breastfeeding. What are the key features and benefits of the Alpha-H Vitamin A Serum? Encourages a more youthful-looking complexion Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Renews skin, exfoliates and hydrates An ideal entry point for first-time retinol users Evens out the appearance of skin tone and texture Must be used in conjunction with SPF Not suitable for use during pregnancy Vegan and cruelty-free Made in Australia What are the key ingredients of the Alpha-H Vitamin A Serum? Retinol Containing 0.5% retinol, this tolerable dose is a good introductory level for those who are new to actives. Retinol encourages the skin renewal process, improving the appearance of dark spots as well as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Tomato Fruit Extract A stabiliser for retinol, the high antioxidant content of tomato fruit extract maintains skin’s strength and elasticity. Evening Primrose Oil A rich source of Omega-6 essential fatty acids, evening primrose oil works to restore the skin’s barrier function and prevent moisture loss while also protecting against free radicals.