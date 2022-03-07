Alpha-H

A plumping, rehydrating serum for all skin types including sensitive and mature. Visibly plump and revitalise. More than just hydration, Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum is inspired by the results of dermal fillers to rejuvenate and firm. With a unique, ground-breaking line up of synergistic actives, Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum features eight anti-ageing ingredients that reduce the appearance of the tell-tale signs of ageing. Expression lines, crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles are all targeted by this smart blend of actives, featuring multiple weights of hyaluronic for multi-level hydration. What are the features Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum? An intensely hydrating, replumping serum Inspired by the results of dermal fillers Ideal for mature, sensitive, dehydrated and tired skin Created to not only hydrate, but transform Ideal for all skin types including sensitive Targeted formulation helps to improve fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet Helps your skin build up a sustainable water bank to draw on Gives a more youthful, radiant glow to the skin Defends the skin from harmful environmental aggressors SLS, paraben and silicone free Vegan & cruelty free Made with love in Australia Which are the eight ingredients featured in Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum? Primahyal Ultrafiller™ - hyaluronic acid that helps to fill lines, delving deeper into the skin than your average hyaluronic Hydranov - a protective hyaluronic acid that helps to hydrate the skin’s surface Patch20 - a hydration complex that helps quench the skin, restoring the skin barrier Cube3 - gives the skin a more lifted, smoother finish and helps to hydrate Lumicease™ - an advanced biotechnology that helps to protect the skin from solar and blue light damage Pollushield™ - an ingredient that offers a barrier between the skin and the harmful aggressors in the environment Cureberry Extract - a naturally advanced, intensely concentrated botanical antioxidant Aloe Vera - helps to hydrate and soothe the skin