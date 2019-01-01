Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Target and treat the common signs of ageing with Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, a pack of 5 skin peels that use the original, iconic formula.The two-step treatment uses a combination of five potent Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids to help even the skin tone and texture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and minimise enlarged pores. Step 1 uses a gentle exfoliating action to resurface the complexion, leaving it smooth and radiant, while Step 2 restores intense hydration and nourishment for a refreshed, rebalanced appearance.Resveratrol uses antioxidant benefits to create a protective veil over the skin, defending against damage caused by free radicals and other environmental aggressors. Expect a strengthened, revitalised and visibly glowing complexion.Suitable for all skin types.Free from parabens and phthalates. Vegan and cruelty-free.