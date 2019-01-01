Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel

A seriously clever cleanser, Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel gently removes excess oil, make up and surface impurities while also exfoliating away dulling, uneven cells to diminish dryness and smooth out the appearance of pores and fine lines. How does it reap such miraculous results, you might well ask? It’s all down to gently exfoliating ingredients and moisture-retaining additions. Dr. Dennis Gross’ signature Alpha Beta alpha hydroxy acids (including glycolic, mandelic and azelaic acids) gently slough away dead, dulling cells on the skin’s surface, uncovering fresh radiance while also minimising the appearance of pores. Soap and sulphate free, the vegan formula also features snow ear mushrooms, a (slightly oddly named) natural super hydrator. Willow bark, smoothing farnesol and barosma betullina (a flowering plant native to South Africa) work together to remove impurities, eliminate bacteria and decongest pores to further minimise their appearance.