Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Alpaca Wool Knit Bobble Sweater
$119.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Alpaca wool blend knitted sweater with an ultra-soft finish and large dotted bobble pattern.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
The Row
Sadel Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
£1260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Emmanuelle Sweater
£265.98
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Low Leather Cowboy Boots
$129.00
$64.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Ruffled Button Up Midi Dress
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Metallic Dotted Gathered Mini Dress
$69.00
$34.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Side Slit Midi Dress
$69.00
$48.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sweaters
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Neon Mélange Ribbed-knit Sweater
£210.00
£84.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
The Row
Sadel Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
£1260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Diane von Furstenberg
Emmanuelle Sweater
£265.98
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted