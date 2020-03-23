Arket

Alpaca Blend Cropped Cardigan

This cosy cardigan is knitted from a fuzzy alpaca and merino wool blend. It is styled for a boxy, slightly cropped fit with dropped sleeves. A deep V-neck and button-opening detail the front. The wool comes from non-mulesed sheep and is certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU 862581) – an independent, voluntary standard ensuring that wool from certified farms is properly identified and tracked through all processing stages. The goal of RWS is to protect the sheep that supply the wool and the land on which they graze Recycled polyester is made from used plastic bottles. Recycled-polyester yarn helps reduce waste products and lessens the use of oil-based raw materials