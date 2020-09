Alo Yoga

Alosoft Lavish Bra – Periwinkle Heather

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

An update to our popular Lavish Bra, the Alosoft Lavish Bra comes in our signature brushed Alosoft fabric with moisture-wicking properties and 4-way stretch. It has a low V-neck and a sweet strappy back. A ribbed chest band keeps it super comfy and perfectly snug. We love it for practice or a sporty street look.