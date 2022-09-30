Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Whistles
Alora Sweater Vest
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Whistles
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Neon Rose Plus
Relaxed Sweater Vest In Celestial Knit
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
BUY
£29.99
Mango
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
More from Whistles
Whistles
Alora Sweater Vest
BUY
£59.00
Whistles
Whistles
Whistles Large Natural Weave Tote Bag
BUY
$198.00
ASOS
Whistles
Slim Jersey Jacket
BUY
£89.00
Whistles
Whistles
Knitted Polo Shirt
BUY
£79.00
Whistles
More from Sweaters
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater Vest
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Neon Rose Plus
Relaxed Sweater Vest In Celestial Knit
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
Mango
Geometric Print Vest
BUY
£29.99
Mango
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted