Paloma Wool

Alora Illustrated Blazer

$235.00
At Need Supply Co
Description Oversized linen blazer from Paloma Wool in Crudo. Allover "Dancing Bodies" print by Tana Latorre. Notch lapel. Single shell button closure. Long sleeves. Dual front welt pockets. Unlined. • Woven Linen • 100% linen • Dry clean • Made in Spain Sizing Garment Measurements 19" chest 18" shoulder to shoulder 28.25" front length Measurements taken from size 36. Model Measurements Model is in size 36. Model is 5'8" | 31” bust | 24” waist | 34” hips Fit Notes Oversized fit Sizing Notes Spanish sizes listed Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
