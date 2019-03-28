Description
Oversized linen blazer from Paloma Wool in Crudo. Allover "Dancing Bodies" print by Tana Latorre. Notch lapel. Single shell button closure. Long sleeves. Dual front welt pockets. Unlined.
• Woven Linen
• 100% linen
• Dry clean
• Made in Spain
Sizing
Garment Measurements
19" chest
18" shoulder to shoulder
28.25" front length
Measurements taken from size 36.
Model Measurements
Model is in size 36.
Model is 5'8" | 31” bust | 24” waist | 34” hips
Fit Notes
Oversized fit
Sizing Notes
Spanish sizes listed
