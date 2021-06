Sunkist

Aloha Midi Dress

$118.00 $88.50

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Add a tropical touch to any look with this essential midi dress featured in a tropical-inspired floral design with a plunging scoop neck, puffed sleeves, and side pocket inserts. Body fully lined with smocking and an invisible zipper at the back. - Model is 5 ft 9.5 inches; Bust: 33", Waist: 27.5", Hips: 39" and wearing a size Small - Runs true to size