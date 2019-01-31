Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Anthropologie

Aloha Fringe Chandelier

$698.00
At Anthropologie
Five tiers of hand-applied fringe lend this chandelier fanciful texture and movement.
Featured in 2 stories
We Pay $2,700 For A 2-Bedroom In Brooklyn
by Jessica Chou
Shop Anthropologie's New Spring Home Collection
by Olivia Harrison