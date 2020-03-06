Costa Farms

Aloe Vera Plant With Ceramic Planter

Is this a gift? Please choose "this is a gift" At check out to add a personalized message The Aloe Vera plant is known for its cool Gel inside of its thick, toothed leaves Great addition to modern and contemporary decor; Perfect for desks, tabletops, credenza cabinets, and more These sun-lovers grow best in a sunny window. Drought tolerant, only needs water once every two to three weeks Height at shipping is approximately 10 Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant Ships in a premium, 4-inch diameter ceramic planter. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes Known for it's topical medicinal benefits, Aloe Vera plants add instant décor to any room, bath, or kitchen. Featuring thick, textured, lush leaves, the easy-care Aloe Vera is an excellent ornamental houseplant that requires little attention. They're perfect for adding to desks, tabletops, credenza cabinets, and anywhere else that gets bright light. These sun-lovers grow best in a sunny window. Water when the soil is dry and be sure all excess water drains away. If the container does not have holes, use approximately half a cup of water, adjust as needed for your environment. Do not let the Aloe sit in water or overly soggy soil. The height at shipping is approximately 10 Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant. The Aloe ships in a modern black-gold, 6-inch diameter ceramic planter. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes. The Aloe is a moderate grower and is hardy in USDA Zone 10. Give it a boost during the warm months of Spring and Summer with a general-purpose fertilizer that is formulated for house plants. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer package for the best use. When the plant out grows the current container, it is time to repot. To repot the Aloe, gently remove it from its current container and place it into a slightly larger container. Fill in any empty spaces with new and fresh soil and water thoroughly. Be aware of third-party sellers