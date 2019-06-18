Epicuren

Aloe Vera Calming Gel

$14.50

Buy Now Review It

At Epicuren

Made from the purest, whole leaf Aloe Vera plant, this gentle blend contains an array of soothing ingredients that lightly hydrate. Recommended for | All skin types. Application After toner and/or specialty product application, apply a dime size amount over entire face, neck, and décolleté. Use morning and night. Ingredients Water (Aqua), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber Fruit) Extract, Allantoin, Panthenol, Glycerin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol.