Benton

Aloe Soothing Mask Pack (10 Pack)

$24.00 $16.80

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Whether you got a little too much sun or are battling inflamed breakouts, it’s this mask to the rescue. It’s packed with more than 48% aloe vera, as well as camellia sinensis leaf water, a.k.a. green tea, to soothe, repair, protect, and hydrate, leaving skin feeling and looking revitalized. The tencel fiber sheet is lightweight and fits snugly to skin for a comfortable experience with nourishing results. To minimize the stress to the skin, the formula is slightly acidic and free of irritating ingredients such as fragrance, volatile alcohol and PEG. Tip*** If the mask is stored upright, the essence may sink to the bottom. Shake well to evenly distribute the essence across the sheet mask.