Briogeo

Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Conditioner

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

Who It's For: Those with sensitivities to fragrance, essential oils, lactose, soy, and gluten. What It Is: A hypoallergenic, dermatologist-approved, vegan, cruelty-free, 98% naturally-derived conditioner that comes in an eco-friendly 100% recyclable bottle and packaging made from 100% post-consumer resin. Safe For: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. Free Samples with Every Order Easy 30 Day Returns Rewards with Every Purchase What It Does: This conditioner is formulated with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera, oat extract, and natural oils to calm, nourish, and hydrate for healthy-feeling hair & scalp. How To Use: After shampooing, apply and massage into the hair from root to tip. Leave in for up to two minutes before rinsing. For best results, shampoo first with Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk ultra soothing shampoo and finish with our ultra soothing detangling spray.