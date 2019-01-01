Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Aloe Cadabra
Aloe Cadabra Natural Flavored Personal Lubricant For Oral Sex
$10.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Water Based Personal Lubricant - #1 Ingredient Organic Food Grade Edible Organic Aloe Vera.
Featured in 1 story
8 Flavored Lubes You Need In Your Life
by
Kimberly Truong
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Blossom Organics
Blossom Organics Natural Moisturizing Lubricant
$14.00
from
Babeland
BUY
DETAILS
uberlube
Überlube Luxury Lubricant 100ml: Health & Personal Care
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Foria
Awaken
$48.00
from
Foria
BUY
DETAILS
Jack
Knob Polish
$24.00
from
CBD Caring
BUY
More from Aloe Cadabra
DETAILS
Aloe Cadabra
Personal Lubricant Natural Aloe
$11.95
from
Thrive Market
BUY
DETAILS
Aloe Cadabra
Pina Colada Lubricant
$10.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
DETAILS
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
DETAILS
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Paid Content
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted