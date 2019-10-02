Benton

Aloe Bha Skin Toner

Packed with skin-benefitting ingredients such as aloe and salicylic acid, this toner hydrates and preps your skin to help with the absorption of skincare products in the next step in your routine. Aloe: Soothes, moisturizes Salicylic Acid: Exfoliates, helps reduce sebum, and contains anti-inflammatory properties. Snail Mucin: Brings back moisture to skin. For all skin types. 200 ml Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Award Winner for 2019