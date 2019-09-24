Burts Bees

Aloe And Buttermilk Body Lotion

Embrace your sensitive side with hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested Burt's Bees Aloe and Buttermilk Body Lotion. Clinically shown to moisturize for up to 24 hours, this non-greasy lotion replenishes your beautiful skin with some serious moisture. Enriched with aloe and buttermilk to quickly nourish skin and enhanced with natural extracts, Chamomile, Calendula, St. John's Wort, Rosemary and Linden Flower to gently sooth it. Make your skin feel soft, smooth and healthy, naturally everyday with Burt's Bees.