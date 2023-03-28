The Ordinary

Aloe 2% + Nag 2% Solution

$14.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Ordinary

Aloe 2% + NAG 2% Solution is a lightweight soothing serum formulated for blemish-prone skin. It reduces the appearance of post-acne marks through the inclusion of ingredients that target the look and feel of both uneven skin tone and texture, while also helping to reduce the appearance of pores, and strengthening skin barrier. This formulation incorporates aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder for hydration. It also contains N-acetyl glucosamine (NAG), a biotechnology-derived ingredient that has been shown to effectively target the appearance of uneven skin tone. It is further supported by peptide technology palmitoyl pentapeptide-4 which targets the feel of textural irregularities, while offering effective barrier support. Testing Shows Reduces the appearance of post-acne marks Reduces...