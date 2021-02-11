United States
Revival Rugs
Almudena Vintage Turkish Rug
$116.00
At Revival Rugs
Rug Description One-of-a-kind vintage rug, handwoven and handknotted in Isparta, Turkey Dimensions: 5'0" x 9'3" (153 cm x 282 cm) Almudena has been professionally cleaned; age-related wear and natural inconsistencies are inherent in these unique, handcrafted vintage rugs. Rug Type: Overdyed Age: Vintage Main Color: Red Color Palette: Crimson Red Rug Details Curator's Notes