Clinique

Almost Powder Makeup

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clinique

More than minerals. Skin looks, acts happier. Long-wear formula helps keep pores out of trouble. Antioxidants protect skin. This natural, perfecting "no-makeup" makeup is so lightweight, you'll never even feel it. So foolproof, you can apply it with a sponge, a brush-and almost with your eyes closed.