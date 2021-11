Good Clean Love

Almost Naked (4oz)

$35.69 $23.52

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

This natural, edible and organic lube is sure to keep things wet when they're supposed to be without a sticky clean up. Indulge a sweet taste of lemon & vanilla with a completely undetectable scent. It's everything you've been looking for! Highlights: Natural Lubricant Edible - Infused with Lemon & Vanilla Paraben Free 100% Vegan