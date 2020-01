Hershesons

Almost Everything Cream

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hershesons

It’s not a hairspray. And it’s not a shampoo, either. But it is pretty much everything else. New Hershesons Almost Everything Cream is a one-size-fits-all solution, to streamline your hair routine. Use it on wet hair when you come out the shower; smoosh it on dry hair whenever you feel the need. Either way, you can bank your bottom dollar that it will always give you Great Hair. 50ml