Bond-Eye

Almond Zebra Can’t Stop V Crop

$84.95

Buy Now Review It

At Bond-Eye

As one of our signature swimsuits, the Can't Stop V Crop is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Our chic 70's-inspired zebra print, cheeky cut, and fresh, clean lines guarantee a flattering fit that's both fresh and playfully flirty. Play up your best parts with the enclosed wired V front, deep neckline, and skinny, adjustable straps. Best for small to medium-sized busts, this unpadded, double-lined swim satin top may very well be your go-to swimsuit when you want to turn up the summer charm. Match it perfectly with our Buffed Brief swimsuit bottom. Designed in Australia, every piece of our bond-eye range is produced using low-wastage techniques.